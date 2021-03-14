UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid In Qatar On Two-day Visit To Attend Milipol Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Sheikh Rashid in Qatar on two-day visit to attend Milipol exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday arrived in Doha on two-day visit mainly to attend the Milipol Qatar – an international exhibition for homeland security and civil defence.

On his arrival at Doha Airport, the interior minister was received by Pakistan' ambassador in Qatar, according to his Twitter handle.

First of its kind in the middle East, the 13th edition Milipol Qatar will be held from March 15-17, 2021 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Milipol Qatar 2021 exhibition is being attended by exhibitors from 17 countries within 71 international companies.

During the visit, the interior minister will also meet the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and convey Prime Minister Imran Khan's special message for Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Interior Minister Twitter Visit Qatar Rashid Doha Middle East March Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

1 minute ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

16 minutes ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

2 hours ago

â€˜A Changing Worldâ€™: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

3 hours ago

UAE youthâ€™s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

3 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.