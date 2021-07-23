Sheikh Rashid inaugurates 'special immigration counter' for Chinese nationals at IIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday inaugurated a special immigration counter for Chinese nationals at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

He said the counter would provide the fastest immigration facilities to the Chinese nationals.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visa holders would also take benefit from the special counter. A separate category visa for CPEC was being issued by the interior ministry, he added.

The Federal Investigation Agency director general was also present on the occasion.