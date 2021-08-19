UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Lauds Civil Armed Forces, LEAs For Maintaining Law And Order During Ashura

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Sheikh Rashid lauds civil armed forces, LEAs for maintaining law and order during Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday paid tribute to police, civil armed forces and other law enforcement agencies for assisting the administration during Ashura day processions.

In a statement, the minister said that the Ashura processions have come to an end peacefully across the country.

He said that the overall law and order situation was remained satisfactory across the country during Ashura processions. He said that an incident took place in Bahawalnagar which he strongly condemned.

Sheikh Rashid said that Civil Armed Forces and LEAs deserve felicitation for the overall peace during Muharram ul Haram. He also lauded the capital, provincial, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan police for maintaining law and order during Ashura processions.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Interior Minister Rashid Jammu Bahawalnagar Muharram

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

2 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.