(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday commended the role of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for curbing terrorism, crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday commended the role of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for curbing terrorism, crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the province.

He said this during his visit to Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (North).

The minister paid tributes to the Armed forces and FC Balochistan for rendering matchless sacrifices in fight against terrorism and establishing peace in the region.

Sheikh laid a wreath at the memorial and offered prayers.

On the occasion, Interior Minister met with Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka.

He was given a detailed briefing on the operational readiness of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), border surveillance, law and order situation in Balochistan, especially in Quetta.

The minister said that practical measures were being taken to improve the law and order situation for ensuring the protection of people's lives in the country.