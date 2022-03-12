UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Lauds FC's Role For Curbing Crimes In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Sheikh Rashid lauds FC's role for curbing crimes in Balochistan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday commended the role of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for curbing terrorism, crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday commended the role of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for curbing terrorism, crimes and maintaining law and order situation in the province.

He said this during his visit to Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (North).

The minister paid tributes to the Armed forces and FC Balochistan for rendering matchless sacrifices in fight against terrorism and establishing peace in the region.

Sheikh laid a wreath at the memorial and offered prayers.

On the occasion, Interior Minister met with Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka.

He was given a detailed briefing on the operational readiness of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), border surveillance, law and order situation in Balochistan, especially in Quetta.

The minister said that practical measures were being taken to improve the law and order situation for ensuring the protection of people's lives in the country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Law And Order Interior Minister Visit Rashid Border

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

11 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

12 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

14 seconds ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

16 seconds ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

5 minutes ago
 Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>