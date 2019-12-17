UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Lauds Pak Army's Role In Fighting Terrorism, Establishing Peace

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army's professionalism, its efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace.

Army had always played a dominant and positive role in national disasters, starvation and earthquakes, he said while addressing x-miss celebrations at Railway Officer's Club here at Railways station.

The minister said the decision against former president Pervaiz Musharraf would create restlessness.

He said those who looted the country were running abroad, while those who served the nation were declared traitors, which was not good for the country.

Sheikh Rashid said democracy was flourishing in the country due to strong efforts of Pak Army.

He said around 200 million Indian Muslims were restless after the recent citizenship Act.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said minorities were enjoying full religious liberty in the country, adding the missionary hospitals were serving the ailing humanity without any discrimination.

He said minorities in Pakistan were being treated equally and pointed out that the minorities were playing their part in the development process of the country.

