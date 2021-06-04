UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Lauds Pakistani Armed Forces Sacrifices For Restoration Of Peace, Regional Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:54 PM

Sheikh Rashid lauds Pakistani armed forces sacrifices for restoration of peace, regional development

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here Friday lauded the sacrifices of Pakistani armed forces including Frontier Corps (FC) for restoration of durable peace and regional development

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here Friday lauded the sacrifices of Pakistani armed forces including Frontier Corps (FC) for restoration of durable peace and regional development.

Addressing a representative jirga of tribal elders at South Waziristan Scouts Camp, Wana here, the Interior Minister said Pakistan had been saved by our brave armed forces after offered supreme sacrifices for restoration of durable peace and regional development, saying the entire nation held their sacrifices in high esteem.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South, Major General, Muhammad Omar Basheer was also present.

The Minister also lauded the sacrifices of tribal people and thanked them for their whole hearted and consistent support to the armed forces of Pakistan for restoration of durable peace and development in the area.

"Tribal people love Pakistan and the entire nation is proud on them. You are the leaders of a brave, dynamic and highly respectable nation and your role in elimination of the enemy of Pakistan is highly praiseworthy," he remarked.

The Minister said immigration process for movement on Pak-Afghan border would be simplified.

The Minister said he personally support the jirga culture and enforcement of laws may be made as per the area's traditions.

He said jirga was a best alternative justice system keeping in view of the areas' traditions.

He said Government has fulfilled the long awaited demand of tribal people and has provided internet service to people of South Waziristan that would help provide quick information to them in a single click.

He said Government accorded highest priorities for speedy uplift of the less developed areas and more funds would be provided for swift development of South Waziristan.

He said Government would provide more resources to bring less developed areas at par with developed parts of Pakistan.

He said the positive effects of Fata merger in KP would soon become visible and pace on all socioeconomic uplift projects would be expedited in merged tribal districts.

On this occasion, the tribal elders presented traditional turbon to the Interior Minister.

Earlier, the elders of South Waziristan appraised the Interior Minister about various regional problems and presented solutions for it.

Earlier, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited Inspector General Frontier Corps KP South Headquarters, Wana here where he laid floral wreath on the FC Martyrs Monument.

IGFC KP South, Maj Gen Muhammad Omar Basheer welcomed the Minister and briefed him about the overall security situation in Waziristan.

The Minister planted sapling at IGFC headquarter and wrote his comments in the visitors book.

