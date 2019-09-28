UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Lauds PM For Presenting Kashmir Issue Effectively In UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issue effectively in UN

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Main Line 1 project (ML-1) is backbone for the country's economy because export and business activities cannot be increased without it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Main Line 1 project (ML-1) is backbone for the country's economy because export and business activities cannot be increased without it.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway headquarters on Saturday, he said it was just a propaganda of the Opposition that there was any restriction or ban on ML-1 project by the IMF. He said in the past, faulty and costly engines were purchased, adding that during the last 11 months no import had been made for Railways.

He said old wagons were being repaired and added that he was grateful to people as number of railway passengers had increased to 8 million.

Responding to a question, he paid glowing tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Kashmir issue in United Nation General Assembly session in an effective and unprecedented way, adding that there was no example of it in the past.

To another query, he said 138 trains were being operated daily and he wanted to increase this figure to 150. He said number of freight trains had increased from seven to 12 and sincere efforts were being made to operate 15 freight trains besides overcoming the PR deficit.

The minister requested Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review his decision regarding Azadi march.

He said that Pakistan and China enjoyed strong bilateral relationship.

Sheikh Rashid said that economy class would be introduced in Jinnah Express by October 15.

