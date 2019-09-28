Sheikh Rashid lauds Prime Minister for presenting, Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), Kashmir issue effectively in UN

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Main Line 1 project (ML-1) was backbone for the country's economy because export and business activities could not be increased without it.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway Headquarters, he said it was just a propaganda of the opposition that there was any restriction or ban on ML-1 project by the IMF.

He said in the past faulty and costly engines were purchased, adding that during the last 11 months no import were made for Railways.

He said old wagons were being repaired and added that he was greatfull to people as number of railway passengers had increased to eight million.

Responding to a question, he paid glowing tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Kashmir issue in United Nation General Assembly session in an effective and unprecedented way, adding that there was no example of it in the past.

To another query, he said 138 trains were being operated daily and he wanted to increase this figure to 150.

He said number of freight trains had increased from seven to 12 and sincere efforts were being made to operate 15 freight trains besides overcoming the PR deficit.

The minister requested Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review his decision regarding Azadi march.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) at United Nations General Assembly session in extremely effective manner.

He said that Pakistan and China enjoyed strong bilateral relationship.

Sheikh Rashid said that economy class would be introduced in Jinnah Express by October 15.

He further said that food streets would be set up at all new and old big railway stations and added these food streets would be established on European style.

Railways minister said, "freight wagon fare has been increased 20 per cent."