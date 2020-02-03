Sheikh Rashid Meets Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.Chief Secretary, law advisor, Chairman P& D, Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Transport , Habib-Ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary Chairman Railways Dost Ali Leghari and others attended the meeting.Both leaders discussed the CR and ML-1 project of Railway.Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there is no hindrance from Sindh government for Circular Railway Project.He said that the work speed of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had become slow due to general elections in 2018.He demanded that UTC now be transferred to Sindh as federal government has 60 percent of its shares while Sindh Government has 40 percent.Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that they are ready to hand over UTC to Sindh government after completing the formalities.
Minister said that they have requested Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) that administration has to be given to Sindh.He said they will provide houses to the affected people upon Railway land .Talking to media men spokesperson Chief Minister Sindh Murtaza Wahab said that Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid called on CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah at his residence.He said both leaders are on one page that citizens should get travel facilities.He said CM and Railway minister discussed the matter of Karachi Urban transport too during the meeting.He said a meeting that is going to be held in April in China, Federation and Sindh government will be with each other..