Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

The incident of chanting slogans against PM Shehbaz and his delegation during visit of Holy place of Masjid Nabvi (s.a.w) in Madinah.

ATTOCK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) The local court on Friday set free Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in a case related to the blasphemy against them for their involvement in hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

Judicial Magistrate Attock Mohammad Arif decided the case.

Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique were booked in hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

A case of blasphemy was registered against the former interior minister at the Attock's New Airport Police Station .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation faced embarrassment when they were surrounded by a group of people who were chanting slogans against them.

The PM along with his delegation, on April 28, 2022, was in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz's staff were the part of the PM's delegation.

The protestors started chanting slogans as Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti reached the mosque.

They chanted, "chor, chor (thieves)" when they saw the premier and harassed and raised objectionable slogans.

They also misbehaved with the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti and pulled his hair. The protestors also recorded the whole scene while being at one of the most sacred place.

The incident hurt the Muslims and especially the political and religious leaders. Common Muslims also condemed the incident.

Later, Sheikh Rashid, Shafique was arrested from the airport as soon as he landed in Islamabad from Saudi Arabia. Many other people were also booked in the same case.