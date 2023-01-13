UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid, Nephew Set Free In Masjid-e-Nabvi Hooliganism Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

The incident of chanting slogans against PM Shehbaz and his delegation during visit of Holy place of Masjid Nabvi (s.a.w) in Madinah.

ATTOCK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2023) The local court on Friday set free Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in a case related to the blasphemy against them for their involvement in hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

Judicial Magistrate Attock Mohammad Arif decided the case.

Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique were booked in hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

A case of blasphemy was registered against the former interior minister at the Attock's New Airport Police Station .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation faced embarrassment when they were surrounded by a group of people who were chanting slogans against them.

The PM along with his delegation, on April 28, 2022, was in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz's staff were the part of the PM's delegation.

The protestors started chanting slogans as Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti reached the mosque.

They chanted, "chor, chor (thieves)" when they saw the premier and harassed and raised objectionable slogans.

They also misbehaved with the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti and pulled his hair. The protestors also recorded the whole scene while being at one of the most sacred place.

The incident hurt the Muslims and especially the political and religious leaders. Common Muslims also condemed the incident.

Later, Sheikh Rashid, Shafique was arrested from the airport as soon as he landed in Islamabad from Saudi Arabia. Many other people were also booked in the same case.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Defence Minister Information Minister Interior Minister Police Station Blasphemy Khawaja Asif Khalid Maqbool Visit Saudi Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Same Saudi Arabia Attock April Mosque Muslim From Airport Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

1 hour ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.