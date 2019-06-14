Sheikh Rashid orders for completing projects till June 30

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects till June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects till June 30.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of Public Sector Development here at Railways Headquarters.

He also directed the officers to ensure proper use of the funds for the development projects, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed that the design of up-gradable main line-one track under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been finalised, which would soon be presented to the Ministry of Planning.

Secretary Chairman Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO Aftab Akbar and member finance Manzoor Akhtar and other officers attended the meeting.