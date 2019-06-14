UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Orders For Completing Projects Till June 30

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Sheikh Rashid orders for completing projects till June 30

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects till June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday directed the officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects till June 30.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of Public Sector Development here at Railways Headquarters.

He also directed the officers to ensure proper use of the funds for the development projects, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed that the design of up-gradable main line-one track under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been finalised, which would soon be presented to the Ministry of Planning.

Secretary Chairman Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO Aftab Akbar and member finance Manzoor Akhtar and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

CPEC Rashid June All

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

9 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

9 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

9 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

9 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.