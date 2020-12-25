Sheikh Rashid pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary

In a message received here, Sheikh Rasheed said it was impossible to create a separate homeland for the Muslims without the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said Pakistan is incomplete without the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. The whole nation is grateful to the father of the nation for providing them a separate homeland where they are living an independent life.

"I wish we could follow the ideology and principles of Quaid-e-Azam in true letter and spirit", the minister said.