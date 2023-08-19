Open Menu

Sheikh Rashid Raises Doubts Over Timely Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 03:03 PM

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister has questioned the specifics of when and how the elections will be carried out in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of conducting elections within the stipulated 90-day timeframe.

The former interior minister has questioned the specifics of when and how the elections will be carried out in the country. Emphasizing the constitutional mandate for elections within 90 days of the National Assembly's dissolution, he raised this concern.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to underscore the significance of the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) petition for an election-related decision from the apex court.

Highlighting the Election Commission's stance, he added that the commission has affirmed its willingness to abide by the apex court's verdict on election matters.

Rashid emphasized the necessity of a constitutional amendment to increase the number of seats in the National Assembly, a matter well within the Election Commission's awareness.

He further remarked that during Shehbaz Sharif's last 15 days in government, legislative actions appeared tailored to personal interests.

Speculating on the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan's potential actions, Rashid suggested that significant decisions might be rendered during the last days of the Chief Justice's tenure.

According to Rashid, half of the Senate seats will become vacant on March 11 at midnight, coinciding with the retirement of senators. He stressed that holding elections before this date is a constitutional obligation to avert a crisis.

In addition, Rashid highlighted that two caretaker chief ministers participated in the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting, raising concerns about the validity of CCI decisions.

