Sheikh Rashid Recieves Threagning Call On Laal Haveli Landline Number

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

The former Interior Minister has lodged a complaint of the threatening call with Kohsar Police Station.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that he received a ‘threatening call’ on his residence Lal Haveli’s landline number.

Sheikh Rasheed lodged a complaint of the threatening call with Kohsar Police Station.

He also provided the number who threatened him over the call.

Just a day before, Imran Khan while addressing the lawyers convention in Lahore said that people did not receive threat calls on phones in developed countries.

He said the country could not progress without independent judicial system.

