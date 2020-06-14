UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Recovering Fast From Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sheikh Rashid recovering fast from coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who was tested positive for coronavirus, was feeling well and recovering fast, said MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique on Sunday.

In a statement, he informed that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was under medical treatment in general ward of Military Hospital.

There were no serious symptoms of coronavirus in the minister, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had tested positive for coronavirus on June 08.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had made a telephonic conversation and enquired after the health of the railways minister. The speaker also prayed the Almighty for early recovery of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

