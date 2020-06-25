Sheikh Rashid recovers from COVID-19

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday and his PCR test result came negative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday and his PCR test result came negative.

According to the PR sources, he has shifted to his home from the Military Hospital Rawalpindi where he was admitted for the treatment of coronavirus on June 8.

The minister thanked the nation for prayers of early recovery and especially thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa for enquiring after his health.

The minister would soon resume his ministerial work.