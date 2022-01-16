UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Rules Out Any In-house Change In NA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Sheikh Rashid rules out any in-house change in NA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday ruled out the chance of any in-house change in National Assembly and said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete the constitutional tenure.

During his visit to inspect the Mother and Child Hospital (M&CH), the minister said that failure was the destiny of the PML-N policies and predicted all four Sharif's were minus from the national politics.

Sheikh Rashid said there was no threat to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led government from the opposition's long marches, adding, the government would present a people-friendly budget in the next fiscal year.

Commenting on the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif remarks, Rashid said that Imran Khan was not a scary dream but a sweet dream for him.

The minister said he had never seen a politician like Nawaz Sharif who left the country for personal interests.

If the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against the PM Imran Khan, they would face the same destiny as they experienced in the passing of the finance bill, Rashid said and mentioned that the 12 members of opposition were absent from the National Assembly during last session.

This figure would be 26 if they forwarded any no-confidence motion, he predicted.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work at M&CH, he said some mafias not favoured the project. However, he will himself visit the health ministry and ask the departments concerned to complete the project within time.

The minister said that this year on March 23, the Chinese J-10C would participate in the flying pass, and more people would attend the Pakistan Day parade than the opposition party's long marches.

Answering a query, he denounced the impression of any deal with Nawaz Sharif and said that there was no division in the treasury benches upon the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Budget Pakistan Day Visit Rashid Same March Sunday All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

8 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

17 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

17 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

17 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.