Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said the armed forces backed by the whole nation will confront the menace of terrorism.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi on Monday, he said our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists.

When asked about the protest campaigns of the opposition parties, the Interior Minister said they may go ahead with their marches but will not get anything out of it.

He said the government has always remained successful in getting the bills and motions passed from the Parliament, and the opposition parties only faced defeat in the house. He said the government went to the IMF under compulsion.

Responding to a question about upcoming local government elections, the Interior Minister said the PTI will fully participate in them and hoped it will also emerge victorious.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon perform the groundbreaking of Nullah Leh project in Rawalpindi.

The Interior Minister strongly condemned the recent killing of five innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also regretted the maltreatment meted out to Muslims in India.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Interior Minister said the world community should come forward for the assistance of the Afghan people.