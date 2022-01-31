UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Says Armed Forces Will Confront The Menace Of Terrorism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Sheikh Rashid says armed forces will confront the menace of terrorism

The Interior Minister says our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said the armed forces backed by the whole nation will confront the menace of terrorism.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi on Monday, he said our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists.

When asked about the protest campaigns of the opposition parties, the Interior Minister said they may go ahead with their marches but will not get anything out of it.

He said the government has always remained successful in getting the bills and motions passed from the Parliament, and the opposition parties only faced defeat in the house. He said the government went to the IMF under compulsion.

Responding to a question about upcoming local government elections, the Interior Minister said the PTI will fully participate in them and hoped it will also emerge victorious.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon perform the groundbreaking of Nullah Leh project in Rawalpindi.

The Interior Minister strongly condemned the recent killing of five innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also regretted the maltreatment meted out to Muslims in India.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Interior Minister said the world community should come forward for the assistance of the Afghan people.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Afghanistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Interior Minister Parliament Rashid Jammu Rawalpindi May Muslim Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youths in  IIOJ&K

5 minutes ago
 Newly released anthem of Karachi Kings touches fan ..

Newly released anthem of Karachi Kings touches fans’ hearts

12 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 31st Jan, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 31st Jan, 2022

12 minutes ago
 COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 European stocks bounce back at open 31st Jan, 2022

European stocks bounce back at open 31st Jan, 2022

16 minutes ago
 Europe Ramps Up Coal Power Generation in 2021, Red ..

Europe Ramps Up Coal Power Generation in 2021, Reduces Gas Usage by 1% - IEA

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>