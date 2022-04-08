Sheikh Rashid says mass resignations is last option for govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan that "mass resignations" were the "last option" left for the government.

Sheikh Rashid said that there was a wave of disappointment over the nation after the verdict of the Supreme Court. He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Friday.

His views came a day after the Supreme Court set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's April 3 ruling which dismissed the no-trust resolution against the premier and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

The Interior Minister said that the sentiment among the people was that a conspiracy was under way to bring those involved in corruption to power.

The minister said, "But if someone believes that we are laying down our weapons, have no [misconceptions]," he said. "We will fight till our last breath against these thugs, robbers and looters,".

He stated that yesterday he had told PM Imran that "we should all resign" as this was the "last option" because the country would not be able to function with "robbers and thugs" at the helm.

He said, "I had suggested [submitting] resignations three months ago as I knew what the issues were,".

Rashid said that he was right in saying that they should resign and hold new elections.

He said he was right when he said impose an emergency and he was right when he said to impose governer's rule.

He stated that he was suggesting the same today that they should all resign and should expose the real faces of the opposition to the nation.

The minister was of the view that the opposition parties would destroy the country's "independent foreign policy".

He went on to say, "If there is anyone who believes that people don't understand what has happened, how it has happened and who did it, [understand that] the people know everything,".

The minister said, "This is how big powers execute a no-confidence motion. They buy people. They use health as an excuse and help robbers and thugs flee the country,".

He said, "Now you will see that all of them will return,".

Sheikh Rashid, "Foreign powers, who want to impose their mentality in Pakistan, curb our freedom and put an end to our neutrality, will be defeated,".

The minister, at the outset of his media talk, without naming anyone, had implied that "big powers" were behind the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

He said that in this case — seemingly an allusion to events that unfolded following the submission of the no-trust motion against PM Imran — "all forces have been exposed".

This was the real issue, he added.