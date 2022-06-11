Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

(@Abdulla99267510)

The AMLP Chief says Sheikh Rashid said the increase of the prices of petrol, gas, electricity and ghee was part of the budget.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid opened up about the Federal government's budget.

The former Interior Minister said that the nation was hit with lightening through deficit in buget.

He expressed these words in a tweet on Saturday.

Sheikh Rashid said the increase of the prices of petrol, gas, electricity and ghee was part of the budget.

He stated that now the fax tax on fertilizers, natural gas, and vendors electric bills is also part of it.

He went on to say that declining foreign remittances and foreign exchange reserves were leading to economic default.

The nation should wait 45 days for the cruel decisions of the imported government, he added.