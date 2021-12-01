UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Says Next Election Will Be Held Through EVMs

Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:09 PM

The Interior Minister says all Pakistani citizens living abroad will have the right to vote in next general elections and hence will play a vital role in decision making.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the government has completed legislation to hold next elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and to provide right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing an event in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said use of EVMs in general elections will ensure free, fair and transparent elections with credible and accurate results.

The Minister said all Pakistani citizens living abroad will have the right to vote in next general elections and hence will play a vital role in decision making.

He said the Federal cabinet has approved provision of online visa to people associated with Tableeghi groups.

He said the government is working to control inflation.

He said Pakistan is enjoying cordial and exemplary relations with China and Saudi Arabia since long.

Sheikh Rashid said sixty colleges and three universities have been established in Rawalpindi district while the government is working to establish an IT university in this constituency. He said education of girls is very crucial for education of the coming generations. He announced to provide 1.5 million rupees for purchasing computers for Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the PML-N and the PPP had no agenda or program.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that merely criticism does not bring you success as there should also be an alternative agenda to attract people.

The Minister said instead of having desire to remove the government, the two parties need to present their proposals about reforms.

