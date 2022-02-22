UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Says No-trust-motion Of Opposition Will Face Defeat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 02:46 PM

The Interior Minister says Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that the opposition parties would not get anything from their protest campaigns.

The Interior Minister said that the no-confidence motion of opposition would also face defeat.

He expressed these words while talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would launch e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.

He said that thirteen new passport offices would be established in Sindh whilst twenty eight Identity Card Stations of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) are also being established in the four provinces.

He reaffirmed the commitment to crush the foreign funded terrorists. He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and we pay tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel.

Regarding the upcoming visit of Australian cricket team, he said excellent arrangements have been made for their security.

More Stories From Pakistan

