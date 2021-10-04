Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three weeks  

,

The Interior Minister says that 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan since August 15.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three weeks’ time.

Sheikh Rashid said that 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan since August 15.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to purge NADRA of black sheep. He said one hundred and thirty six officers of the organization have been suspended over their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards.

He said our effort is to extend the services of NADRA to far flung areas.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said our security personnel are still rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said talks will be held with only those elements who surrender their arms and accept the constitution of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that an air patrolling system for Islamabad with twelve drones will be inaugurated this week. He said one thousand more personnel will be inducted in Islamabad police. He said food park will be revived in Melody market.