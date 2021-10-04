UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Says Online Visa Service For Afghanistan Will Be Launched In Three Weeks

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three weeks  

The Interior Minister says that 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan since August 15.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three weeks’ time.

Sheikh Rashid said that 20,000 people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan since August 15.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to purge NADRA of black sheep. He said one hundred and thirty six officers of the organization have been suspended over their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards.

He said our effort is to extend the services of NADRA to far flung areas.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said our security personnel are still rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said talks will be held with only those elements who surrender their arms and accept the constitution of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that an air patrolling system for Islamabad with twelve drones will be inaugurated this week. He said one thousand more personnel will be inducted in Islamabad police. He said food park will be revived in Melody market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Police Interior Minister Rashid August Visa Market From

Recent Stories

Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Russian Embassy ..

Five IS Militants Eliminated Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Source

1 minute ago
 Adopted son kills father, brother

Adopted son kills father, brother

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Discussed Foreign Troops Withdrawal Fr ..

Lavrov Says Discussed Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya With Shoukry

1 minute ago
 Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against ..

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against Junaid Safdar in the UK

27 minutes ago
 Govt constructs 380 fish farms in KP

Govt constructs 380 fish farms in KP

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks comments from chief commissioner in peti ..

IHC seeks comments from chief commissioner in petition of 'Therapy Works'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.