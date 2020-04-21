UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Says Shehbaz Sharif Came Back With Dream To Rule Again

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:14 PM

Sheikh Rashid says Shehbaz Sharif came back with dream to rule again

Railways Minister Rashid says that he has advised PM Imran Khan to settle affairs with political parties and get united with them as it is not time to do politics.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan with dream of ruling again, Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid here on Tuesday

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif returned with a dream to rule Pakistan, not due to novel coronavirus.

Sheikh Rashid said that he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to settle affairs with all political parties as it was not time to do politics.

“I advised PM Khan to settle affairs with all parties and get united as it is not the time to do politics,” Sheikh Rashid.

He was talking to the reporters in Rawalpindi. The railways minister said that a unanimous strategy is required under the current circumstances.

Talking about strategy to deal with Coronavirus and running Railways, he said that the limited trains would be run by maintaining distance among the passengers.

“The passengers will be asked to maintain distance and travel in isolation from April 25 to May 1st,” said Rashid. He announced that they were working on Railways hospital which would be established soon for other parts of the country.

He said the British people made emergency coaches hundreds years ago.

“We have six ventilators,” said Sheikh Rashid while responding to a question about facilities for any patient suffering from Coronavirus.

“Over Rs 50.1 million were donated by the Railways employees to the coronavirus fund,” he said. He also asked Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Rawalpindi April May Muslim All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nissan to Temporarily Shut Several Facilities, Hea ..

9 minutes ago

UK's Dec-Feb Unemployment Rate Rises by 0.1% to 4% ..

9 minutes ago

290 arrested on violation of section 144 amid coro ..

11 minutes ago

DC visits cash disbursement centre

9 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares her feelings about current si ..

18 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan direc ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.