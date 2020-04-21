Sheikh Rashid says Shehbaz Sharif came back with dream to rule again

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister Rashid says that he has advised PM Imran Khan to settle affairs with political parties and get united with them as it is not time to do politics.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan with dream of ruling again, Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid here on Tuesday

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif returned with a dream to rule Pakistan, not due to novel coronavirus.

Sheikh Rashid said that he advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to settle affairs with all political parties as it was not time to do politics.

“I advised PM Khan to settle affairs with all parties and get united as it is not the time to do politics,” Sheikh Rashid.

He was talking to the reporters in Rawalpindi. The railways minister said that a unanimous strategy is required under the current circumstances.

Talking about strategy to deal with Coronavirus and running Railways, he said that the limited trains would be run by maintaining distance among the passengers.

“The passengers will be asked to maintain distance and travel in isolation from April 25 to May 1st,” said Rashid. He announced that they were working on Railways hospital which would be established soon for other parts of the country.

He said the British people made emergency coaches hundreds years ago.

“We have six ventilators,” said Sheikh Rashid while responding to a question about facilities for any patient suffering from Coronavirus.

“Over Rs 50.1 million were donated by the Railways employees to the coronavirus fund,” he said. He also asked Sindh government to release the violators of Section 144.