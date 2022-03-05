UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Says Three Accused Involved In Peshawar Suicide

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

The Interior Minister has commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the investigation agencies in this regard.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the three accused involved in yesterday's despicable incident in Peshawar have been identified.

In a video message today (Saturday), he commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the investigation agencies in this regard. He said the police will nab these accused in a matter of one or two days.

The Minister also clarified that his ministry has not received any request from Nawaz Sharif for passport.

Commenting on the current political situation, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition parties have faced defeat in the Assembly in the past and they will again face defeat if they moved the no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure.

He, however, regretted that some elements are trying to fan anarchy when the country is moving ahead.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activities in the country, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy designs.

He said the Peshawar bomb blast is a great tragedy.

Replying to a question, he said no organization has claimed responsibility of the terrorist incident.

The Interior Minister said it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the incident is still being investigated.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Bomb Blast Interior Minister Rashid From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

1 hour ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

3 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

4 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

4 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>