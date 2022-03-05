Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister has commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the investigation agencies in this regard.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the three accused involved in yesterday's despicable incident in Peshawar have been identified.

In a video message today (Saturday), he commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the investigation agencies in this regard. He said the police will nab these accused in a matter of one or two days.

The Minister also clarified that his ministry has not received any request from Nawaz Sharif for passport.

Commenting on the current political situation, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition parties have faced defeat in the Assembly in the past and they will again face defeat if they moved the no-confidence motion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure.

He, however, regretted that some elements are trying to fan anarchy when the country is moving ahead.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to halt economic activities in the country, urging the nation to forge unity to defeat the enemy designs.

He said the Peshawar bomb blast is a great tragedy.

Replying to a question, he said no organization has claimed responsibility of the terrorist incident.

The Interior Minister said it is premature to fix responsibility on Daesh because the incident is still being investigated.