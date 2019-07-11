Sheikh Rashid should focus on reforming railway system instead of parading adventures of his tongue : Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train accident at Rahim Yar Khan saying the incident occurred due to negligence and slackness and the matter should be investigated fully

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Barrister Murtaza Wahab, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in train accident at Rahim Yar Khan saying the incident occurred due to negligence and slackness and the matter should be investigated fully.He asked Sheikh Rashid to focus on Railway system instead of playing politics.The administrative failures of Sheikh Rashid are coming to fore in the shape of railway accidents, he said adding Sheikh Rashid should reform railway system instead of displaying the adventures of his tongue on television channels.

He went on to say Sheikh Rashid only pays lip service rather than visiting the scene.

PTI incompetent government has put every sector on the brink of devastation.He stated Sindh government will provide treatment to those injured in train accident besides extending full cooperation to the affectees of this incident.He alleged PTI is treading on the road to political victimization instead of focusing on institutions.