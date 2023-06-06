UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Slams Coalition Govt's Borrowing Spree, Economic Instability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:42 PM

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

The former Interior Minister claims stating the coalition government have borrowed more money in one year than the PTI government did throughout its four-year tenure.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Sheikh Rashid, the head of Pakistan Awami Muslim League, has made claims about the current government's borrowing habits, stating that they have borrowed more money in one year than the PTI government did throughout its four-year tenure.

Rashid took to Twitter to express his views on economic issues and criticize the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government. He questioned the notion of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's experience despite the current economic situation.

In a series of tweets, Rashid also commented on the recent wave of defections faced by the PTI, referring to the politicians involved as "stray birds." He further emphasized that it remains to be seen who will emerge as the chosen one.

Highlighting Pakistan's financial challenges, Rashid stated that the country needs to repay $25 billion in external debt, while its foreign reserves are only at $4 billion.

He pointed out that the currencies of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have become stronger than Pakistan's.

Rashid also mentioned the inevitability of holding elections, as the government cannot stop this process. He claimed that the international community has been consistently urging the government to organize elections, despite their fear of the potential outcome.

According to Rashid, the ruling coalition has accomplished little apart from passing laws to benefit themselves. He emphasized that the true consequences of ongoing political maneuvering will only become apparent once everything settles down.

In his opinion, political stability is crucial for ensuring economic certainty, and he suggested that the PML-N has fallen into its own trap.

