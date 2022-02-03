UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Security Forces' Camps

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday strongly condemns terrorist attacks on camps of security forces in Panjgur and Naushki

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday strongly condemns terrorist attacks on camps of security forces in Panjgur and Naushki.

The Minister appreciated the security forces for repulsing the terrorist attacks on security camps, said a statement issued here.

He said our armed forces were fully capable to cope with menace of terrorism.

"I pay tribute to the determination and courage of the security forces in eradicating terrorism," he said.

He said security forces would never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious design.

Meanwhile, according to the Armed Forces media wing, the terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening on Wednesday.

The security forces successfully repulsed both attacks inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, it added.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its media release informed that in Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from two locations.

However, timely response by troops foiled terrorist attempt.

During intense exchange of fire one soldier embraced martyred. "Terrorists have fled while their casualties are being ascertained," it added.

In Naushki, the terrorists attempted to enter Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was promptly responded.

While responding the attack, four terrorists were killed whereas one officer got injured during the shoot out. It added that intermittent firing was continuing and further details were to follow.

