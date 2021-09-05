Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday sought immediate report from Inspector General Police Islamabad on robbery incident with Dawn reporter, Nadir Gurmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday sought immediate report from Inspector General Police Islamabad on robbery incident with Dawn reporter, Nadir Gurmani.

Taking notice of the incident, the minister directed to take immediate action and trace the robbers. He directed to arrest the culprits as early as possible.