Sheikh Rashid Terms JUI-F's Demands Illogical

Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

Sheikh Rashid terms JUI-F's demands illogical

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that demands of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were illogical and unconstitutional

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that demands of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were illogical and unconstitutional.

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters, he said the Maulana should realize pain and sufferings of his followers and workers who were braving the cold weather.

He said that Fazlur Rehman was unable to form government in the country as his party had just 15 seats in the National Assembly.

The minister said the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for India's destruction by getting the court decision in favour of Ram Mandar.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javaid Bajwa had defeated Indian leadership by opening Kartarpur Corridor.

About Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that the prime minister gave him relief for his treatment abroad on humanitarian ground.

He added that an ambulance in Qatar was ready for Nawaz Sharif. "I pray for his good health," he said.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would also go abroad with Nawaz, however, Maryum could not go with them as her passport had been submitted to the court.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Khursheed Shah, Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were accused of mega corruption. They would all be out of prison in a few month after returning the looted public money through plea bargain, he added.

To a question, he said the government had nothing to do with the bail of Nawaz Sharif as the decision was made by the courts.

Regarding Liaqatpur train burning incident, the minister said that 19 officers had been suspended after inquiry reports of the incident.

