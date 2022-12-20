UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Terms PDM’s No-confidence Motion As Collusion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

The former Interior Minister says the PDM is using delaying tactics to stop dissolution of assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that No-Trust-Motion of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as “collusion”.

Sheikh Rashid said that PDM was using delaying tactics to stop dissolution of assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that it was by doing this increasing its own difficulties.

“By making such steps, the PDM allies have led themselves to a blind alley,” said Sheikh Rashid, adding that if someone wanted to continue its political career then he has to stand alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

The political rivals, he claimed, were colluding to increase difficulties for the nation.

The reaction came after the opposition parties in Punjab including PML-N and PPP moved no-trust-motion against Punjab Chief Minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

The Punjab governor house was moved a requisition for the vote of confidence, said Sandhu and it was said that CM Pervaiz Elahi should get the vote of confidence besides facing the no-trust move.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu, the PML-N leader, also confirmed that Punjab governor was contacted to seek his orders to Punjab Chief Minister to get vote of confidence.

The PDM took this move in a bid to stop Punjab government from dissolving Punjab Assembly as the PTI Chief had set Dec 23 as the date for dissolution of assemblies.

