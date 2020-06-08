UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:40 PM

Sheikh Rashid tests positive for Coronavirus

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday.

According to Spokesman of the Ministry of Railways, apparently, the federal minister has not shown any symptoms, however, he has isolated himself after testing positive.

The federal minister will spend two weeks in self-quarantine as per advice of the doctors, the Spokesman added.

Related Topics

Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

26 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

31 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Launches Website to Honor Coronav ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for crack down against stray d ..

1 minute ago

Tropical Storm Cristobal to weaken into 'depressio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.