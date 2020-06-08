Sheikh Rashid tests positive for Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Monday.

According to Spokesman of the Ministry of Railways, apparently, the federal minister has not shown any symptoms, however, he has isolated himself after testing positive.

The federal minister will spend two weeks in self-quarantine as per advice of the doctors, the Spokesman added.