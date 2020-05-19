Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in combating COVID-19

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday thanked the Government of Japan for extending financial support and providing testing kits to Pakistan to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday thanked the Government of Japan for extending financial support and providing testing kits to Pakistan to combat COVID-19.

During meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori at the Ministry of Railways, both discussed the development projects of Pakistan Railways and measures being followed to control coronavirus spread.

Sheikh Rashid informed that Pakistan had restored the limited passenger trains operation in the country so that the masses could celebrate their Eid-ul-Fitr at their native towns without any difficulty.

The minister urged the passengers to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during travelling in the trains to keep them safe from the deadly virus.

The ambassador said that the Japanese railway companies were keen to invest in Pakistan Railways. He said the companies would provide technical support and railway safety assistance.

Sheikh Rashid said Japan Railway was one of the best in the world and their partnership with Pakistan Railways will not only help modernize the system but improve the services of the department.