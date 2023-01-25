UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid To Approach Court Against Mohsin Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief has said that Mohsin Naqvi and Bilawal are the same, claiming that Naqvi is the front man of Asif Ali Zardari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that he would approach the court against caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, claiming that “he is the front man of Asif Ali Zardari,”.

The former Interior Minister said that Naqvi and Bilawal are the same.

“I’ll approach the court against Mohsin Naqvi tomorrow,” said Sheikh Rashid while talking to a local private tv on Wednesday.

Rashid said that the election could be held in March and if got delayed then what he could say.

He also revealed that Zardari dented the PML-N and now it was their turn.

“These are fool people and do not understand,” said Sheikh Rashid, adding that the situation could be out of control, because the people were quite disappointed.

He said his own area and constituency was going out of his hands because people were blaming all the politicians for the prevailing situation.

Sheikh Rashid was of the view that the situation could be even more worse than Sri Lanka.

“Sri Lanka is like Gujranwala but if the situation goes out of control in Pakistan then nobody will be able to save it,” he added.

Talking about inflation, the former Interior Minister said that the people were quite disappointed and they thought that they would never get anything.

