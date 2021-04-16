UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Visits CMH, DHQ Hospital; Inquires Health Of Injured Security Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sheikh Rashid visits CMH, DHQ Hospital; inquires health of injured security personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to inquire the health of policemen and personnel of Pakistan Rangers, injured during a clash with a religious party's supporters.

He said the security personnel bravely tackled the situation and foiled the attempt of the religious party which wanted to create the chaos across the country.

He, appreciating the security personnel, said they handled the mobs in a professional manner.

The minister said no one would be allowed to blackmail the state adding strict action would be taken against those involved in violent and destructive activities.

