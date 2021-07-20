UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Visits Market To Buy Sacrificial Animals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Sheikh Rashid visits market to buy sacrificial animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Cattle market to buy sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha to perform the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

He made a good bargain with the sellers and bought three camels for Rs 560,000.

It is the practice of Sheikh Rashid that he buys sacrificial animals by himself every year.

