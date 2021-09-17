Sheikh Rashid visits Siachen Sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Gyari Avalanche Incident, during his visit to the Siachen Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Gyari Avalanche Incident, during his visit to the Siachen Sector.

Earlier, on reaching Skardu Airport, local administration and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts received the minister.

During his visit to Siachen Sector, the minister met soldiers of the Pakistan Army.