UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Rashid Visits Siachen Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Sheikh Rashid visits Siachen Sector

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Gyari Avalanche Incident, during his visit to the Siachen Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Gyari Avalanche Incident, during his visit to the Siachen Sector.

Earlier, on reaching Skardu Airport, local administration and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts received the minister.

During his visit to Siachen Sector, the minister met soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Visit Rashid Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

36 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

2 hours ago
 113 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

113 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

43 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister expresses grief over the sad de ..

AJK Prime Minister expresses grief over the sad demise of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal ..

44 seconds ago
 Europe rights body gives Turkey final warning over ..

Europe rights body gives Turkey final warning over jailed philanthropist

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.