Sheikh Rashid visits Torkham Border, reviews border security situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday paid a visit to Torkham Border, Khyber District to review the current security arrangements owing to evolving regional situation.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid was briefed by the security forces officials on the security situation of Torkham border.

Talking to media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the situation on both sides of the border was normal and trade activities were going on smoothly with improved law and order situation.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has the same message that no country will be allowed to use the territory of Pakistan.

Therefore, he said, the Afghan government should also not let anyone use its territory against Pakistan. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said there were no refugee camps at Torkham border and other adjoining areas.

The Indian government and the media are spreading false propaganda about the refugee camps, which is a complete lie, he informed.

He said that the government of Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan adding he said that the security forces and the people of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism which has brought peace to the country.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the fencing on the border with Afghanistan has improved the law and order situation. Law and order situation has improved due to better strategy of Pakistan Army, FC Security Forces and Police at Pak-Afghan border Torkham.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said FIA immigration and other staff has been increased at Torkham border to facilitate the people traveling from both sides.

He said that bilateral trade activities would further improve after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

Commandant Khyber Rifles col Rizwan Nazir, CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan, District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, NLC Col. Aziz, Lt. Col. Jaffar, Major Asad and other security force officers were also present during the visit.

Strict security arrangements were made for the visit and a heavy contingent of FC security forces, Pakistan Army and police personnel was deployed.