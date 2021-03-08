Sheikh Rashid vows to root out terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed the resolve of his government to root out extremism and terrorism from every nook and corner of the country.

He was talking to journalists at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after inquiring about the health of two policemen who sustained bullet injuries on Sunday night when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them.

He appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies for sacrificing their lives to ensure the safety of masses.

Rashid said Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was being reorganized from Afghanistan to launch terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He noted that there were security threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi, but Pakistani security agencies were on high alert and ready to thwart any possible terrorist attempt.

The Minister said five terrorist were killed yesterday (March 7) by the Armed forces and they were striving hard to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The families of martyred cops were being given compensation money, besides welfare package, said the Minister.

He also condemned the opposition's unpleasant incident that took place outside the Parliament House on March 6, the day of vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan.