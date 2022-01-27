Sheikh Rashid warns of increase in terrorism related incidents in coming days

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad warned that incidents related to terrorism could rise in the country in the upcoming months, the reports said on Thursday.

The Interior Minister said that the next two months were critical in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan had a strong system to fight terrorists and gathering information, pointing out that wave of terrorism would be dealt with accordingly.

The minister said that Afghan Taliban were unable to force the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan into anything.

Rashid said, "However, they [Afghan Taliban] are playing a positive role and have been a mediator in Pakistan's negotiations with the TTP,".

He stated that the Afghan Taliban were playing the role of a bridge and trying to keep the TTP from engaging in terrorist activities.

The minister said that the ceasefire violation by the group closed the doors to further negotiations, adding that the TTP ended the accord themselves. He stated that the government did talks with the group a couple of times but no results, adding that the other side 's conditions were not acceptable.

He revealed that TTP was demanding the release of prisoners who were serving their sentences in Pakistan but freeing such "dangerous" prisoners is impossible.

The minister said that they asked TTP to lay their arms and join the national mainstream but they violated the ceasefire.