Sheikh Rashid will be a Twitter debutant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister of Pakistan Railways, declares officially to be active on Social Media website, Twitter, from 1st August

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister of Pakistan Railways, declares officially to be active on Social Media website, Twitter, from 1st August.While talking to Journalists,he told that he will tweet for the first time ever and will express his feelings regarding Railways and national politics.