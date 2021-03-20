Sheikh Rashid wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday.

Entire nation was praying for his good health, he will recover soon, the minister tweeted.