Sheikh Rashid Wishes PM Imran Speedy Recovery From COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday.
Entire nation was praying for his good health, he will recover soon, the minister tweeted.