Sheikh Rashid's Elder Brother Dies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Sheikh Rashid's elder brother dies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The elder brother of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Interior, Lala Sheikh Rafeeq Qamar died.

His nimaz-e janaza will be offered today (Wednesday) at 6:00 pm at Kot Radha Kishen, the minister tweeted.

