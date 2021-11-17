- Home
Sheikh Rashid's Elder Brother Dies
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The elder brother of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Interior, Lala Sheikh Rafeeq Qamar died.
His nimaz-e janaza will be offered today (Wednesday) at 6:00 pm at Kot Radha Kishen, the minister tweeted.
