Sheikh Rassheed to hold public gathering in Larkana in response to PPP gathering in Rawalpindi

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed whose videos with Hareem Shah grabbed public attention on social media on Thursday (today), warns Bilawal to be careful as he is young and is not familiar with political tactics.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) In response to PPP’s gathering at Liaqatbagh, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he would hold public gathering in Larkana soon.

“If you’re coming to Rawalpindi then I will hold a jalsa (public meeting) in your home ground. I will hold public gathering in Larkana to response to your allegations,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that “Hope he would be allowed to hold jalsa in Larkana,”

PPP is holding a public gathering and rally at Liaqatabagh—the place where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007, to mark her death anniversary. During a ceremony held in connection with Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed warned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be careful as he was young man and was not familiar with tactics of politics.

He also said that how he became owner of five companies in his childhood, pointing out that a man of 23 years was no more a child.

He also claimed that PTI would complete its five-year term despite all the conspiracies being hatched against it.

“People of Rawalpindi have rejected those who were involved in plundering public wealth ,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the opposition could not take out rally against inflation .

It may be mentioned here that Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak went viral on Thursday (today), grabbing attention of the general public on social media.