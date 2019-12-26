UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rassheed To Hold Public Gathering In Larkana In Response To PPP Gathering In Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

Sheikh Rassheed to hold public gathering in Larkana in response to PPP gathering in Rawalpindi

Sheikh Rasheed whose videos with Hareem Shah grabbed public attention on social media on Thursday (today), warns Bilawal to be careful as he is young and is not familiar with political tactics.  

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) In response to PPP’s gathering at Liaqatbagh, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he would hold public gathering in Larkana soon.

“If you’re coming to Rawalpindi then I will hold a jalsa (public meeting) in your home ground. I will hold public gathering in Larkana to response to your allegations,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that “Hope he would be allowed to hold jalsa in Larkana,”

PPP is holding a public gathering and rally at Liaqatabagh—the place where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on Dec 27, 2007, to mark her death anniversary. During a ceremony held in connection with Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed warned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be careful as he was young man and was not familiar with tactics of politics.

He also said that how he became owner of five companies in his childhood, pointing out that a man of 23 years was no more a child.

He also claimed that PTI would complete its five-year term despite all the conspiracies being hatched against it.

“People of Rawalpindi have rejected those who were involved in plundering public wealth ,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the opposition could not take out rally against inflation .

It may be mentioned here that Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak went viral on Thursday (today), grabbing attention of the general public on social media.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Jalsa Social Media Young Man Rawalpindi Larkana May All Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto gets court's permission to hold ral ..

3 minutes ago

ACCA focuses on building connectivity among BRI co ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto gets court's permission to hold ral ..

30 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Northern face-off in Quaid-e-Az ..

46 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif urges world community to take notic ..

48 minutes ago

Religious Scholar Killed in Afghanistan's City of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.