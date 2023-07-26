Open Menu

Sheikh Stresses Promoting Peace During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Saddar Town Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday appealed to the masses belonging to all schools of thought to do their best for the peace and security of the city by upholding the sanctity of Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Saddar Town Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday appealed to the masses belonging to all schools of thought to do their best for the peace and security of the city by upholding the sanctity of Muharram.

The month of Muharram teaches us sacrifice and tolerance as well as brotherhood and mutual unity, said Sheikh promoting the spirit of religious harmony and unity among the people at all levels.

He expressed views along with vice chairman Abdul Rahman Motiwala on the occasion of a meeting with the organizers of the Khoja Shia Asna Ashri Jama Masjid in Kharadar and the Saleh Masjid of the Bohra community at Pakistan Chowk in connection with the arrangements for Muharram.

The chairman said 8th, and 9th Muharram and the day of Ashura, special arrangements have been made to keep the main processions, Imam bargahs, masjids, sermons and congregation places clean, and said that roads have been carpeted and the street lights will be kept on.

The provision of all municipal facilities to the devotees of Hazrat Imam Hussain during the month of Muharram is underway on a priority basis and there is no room for any kind of negligence in that regard, he remarked.

