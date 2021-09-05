UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Takes Notice Of Robbery Incident With Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sheikh takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday sought immediate report from Inspector General Police Islamabad on robbery incident with Dawn reporter, Nadir Gurmani.

Taking notice of the incident, the minister directed to take immediate action and trace the robbers. He directed to arrest the culprits as early as possible.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Robbery Rashid From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

1 minute ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

31 minutes ago
 Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after A ..

Leading US newspaper details chaos in Doha after Afghans' evacuation from Kabul

12 minutes ago
 Estonian, Polish Military Commanders Discuss Regio ..

Estonian, Polish Military Commanders Discuss Regional Defense Cooperation - Tall ..

12 minutes ago
 Anchorperson Junaid Saleem's mother passes away

Anchorperson Junaid Saleem's mother passes away

12 minutes ago
 Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condole ..

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad condoles death of Junaid Saleem's mot ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.