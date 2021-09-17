UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Terms Conspiracy Behind NZ Cricket Team's Tour Cancellation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:09 PM

Sheikh terms conspiracy behind NZ cricket team's tour cancellation

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday termed a conspiracy behind the cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team's tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday termed a conspiracy behind the cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team's tour to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the minister while declining to share Names of those involved in this conspiracy termed the tour cancellation as an attempt to damage Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

He said that in order to ensure foolproof security of foreign team and matches, Pakistan had not only deployed 4000 policemen but also commandos from Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) and Pak Army soldiers.

Sheikh Rashid said, "We even tried to convince them to play the match without spectators however they were not willing to come." The minister said that the government's team also reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in Dushanbe to participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit.

In direct conversation, PM Imran Khan assured New Zealand's Prime Minister of complete security to the Kiwis.

"The New Zealand prime minister said there was no issue of a threat and added that the New Zealand government had received intelligence that the team could be attacked when it steps out to go to the stadium", Sheikh said.

He added, "It is their decision as we had deployed full security for their team. Pakistan is a peace promoter in the world but this tour was cancelled through a conspiracy." Sheikh Rashid made it clear that none of our intelligence agencies, which are among the best in the world, have any information about a threat. "We are playing a major role in the region and our enemies do not want us to prosper.

" He said that unfortunately the tour was cancelled at a time when Pakistan was playing its role in ensuring peace in the region and also contributing its share in making the globe more peaceful. "No doubt there is a conspiracy behind this to harm Pakistan's efforts for peace." He said that the National Crisis Management Cell had also tried to convince New Zealand not to call off their tour but they did not agree.

He said that the same forces who wanted to hurt Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region are actually behind the cancellation of the New Zealand cricket team's tour. "This is an attempt to damage our image and the New Zealand authorities one-sidedly decided to cancel the tour," he said.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and provided full support to many countries in the evacuation of their citizens from Afghanistan.

He said that there were no reports of any bloodshed in Afghanistan. "The new set up in Afghanistan needs some time to manage things and the international community should come forward to help them on humanitarian grounds." Replying to a question, the minister said that New Zealand's security team had visited Pakistan four months ago and the tour itself had been scheduled months before the August 31 deadline for withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan.

He said, "Indian media always busy in defaming Pakistan but they would fail to get targets from their evil designs."In a question, he said that "On our part, we have made all arrangements including foolproof security for the England cricket team's tour."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Army Rashid Dushanbe Same August Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media All From Government Share Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Tells Sputnik Waivers for Some Sanctions ..

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Waivers for Some Sanctions Against Taliban Necessary

2 minutes ago
 Oil Consumption in China to Peak in 2026 With Drop ..

Oil Consumption in China to Peak in 2026 With Drop Afterward - Petrochemical Gro ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Essential to Avoid Humanitarian Cata ..

UN Chief Says Essential to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.