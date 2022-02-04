Sheikh terms Hyderabad University as gift of PM for Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The committee formed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to inspect the Hyderabad university's proposed project visited the site here on Friday.

The Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Saif and the officials of Higher education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Railways were part of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh said the objective of the visit was to start the process of construction of the varsity's building at the earliest.

"We want to fulfill the promise of establishing Hyderabad university at the earliest," he said.

He said varsity would be a gift for the people of Sindh from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation apprised that the Pakistan Railways had offered to provide land for establishment of the university.