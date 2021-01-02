Sheikh terms PDM group of disappointed, failed people

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of disappointed and failed people and the worries of opposition could easily be observed on their faces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would take part in the Senate and bye elections.

The minister said today's PDM meeting was ended without any result, adding, the opposition was facing continuous failure as people did not support it against the government.