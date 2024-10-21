Sheikhupura Admin Cracks Down On Landlords Burning Crop Residue
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district administration of Sheikhupura is taking strict action against landlords who are illegally burning crop residues on a daily basis, on Monday.
According to the DC office, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth, teams comprising Assistant Commissioners, Agriculture Department, Environment Department and other relevant authorities are rigorously enforcing the law against these offenders.
Cases are being registered, and heavy fines are being imposed on the responsible individuals.
Deputy Commissioner Marth emphasized that the administration is following a zero-tolerance policy against any activities that contribute to smog and environmental pollution.
This includes not only crop residue burning but also addressing issues related to industrial units, brick kilns, and smoke-emitting vehicles.
Marth stressed that smog has significant adverse effects on public health and everyone must play their part to prevent it.
To this end, the administration has formed dedicated anti-smog squad teams headed by Assistant Commissioners to monitor and curb crop residue burning across the district around the clock.
